John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $100,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,096.51. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $885.07 and a 1-year high of $1,131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,083.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.