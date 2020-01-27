John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.45. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,462. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4767 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

