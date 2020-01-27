John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $54.24. 13,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,813. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

