Jefferies Financial Group Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $140.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.