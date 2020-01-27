Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 30,956 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,956 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $372.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.28. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $278.43 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

