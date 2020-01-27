Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.50. 946,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

