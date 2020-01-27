Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $652.48. 159,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.47. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $372.65 and a 52-week high of $670.60.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.