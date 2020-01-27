Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,684 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 74,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

HTGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.37. 801,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

