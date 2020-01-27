Jag Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.07. 463,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.49 and a 52 week high of $320.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

