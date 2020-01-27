Jag Capital Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

