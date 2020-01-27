Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 236,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.