Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 677 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $18,981,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $15,434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 106.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $277.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.74 and a 12-month high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

