Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 172,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.