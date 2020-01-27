iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $248.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.65. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $166.52 and a 12 month high of $251.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.