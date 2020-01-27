iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.63, 50,579 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (BATS:IEO)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

