iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 736,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,442. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

