iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.90. 95,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.