iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.