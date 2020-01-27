iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $124,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,250. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

