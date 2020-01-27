iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $115.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

