iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,026 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

