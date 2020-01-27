iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.33

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $130.23, with a volume of 2219100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48,557.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

