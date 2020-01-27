iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Cwm LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $144,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 935,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 160,821 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

