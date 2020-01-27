iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.07, 9,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

