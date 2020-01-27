iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Lifted by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 99,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.39. 929,094 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.