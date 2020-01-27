iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $325.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

