iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,411,443 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.