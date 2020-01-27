iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $43.93, approximately 18,619 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,016% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.