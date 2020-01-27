Investors Financial Group LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 380,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

