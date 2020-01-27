Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,676 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.74. 2,973,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.