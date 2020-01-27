Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 78,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,973,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

