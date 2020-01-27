Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

