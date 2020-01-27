Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,224 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after acquiring an additional 559,178 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,939,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 432,955 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,309,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 532,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 23,860,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

