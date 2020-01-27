Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

