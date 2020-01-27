Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $332,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 234,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 125,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.