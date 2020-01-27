Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,310 Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,599.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 350.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2374 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

