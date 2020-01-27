Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Navient (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Navient had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Navient is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. 27,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,745. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Navient by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Navient by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

