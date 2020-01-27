Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 6.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $54.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

