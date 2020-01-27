Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.97, approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

