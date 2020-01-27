Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 529,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,907 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,639 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 854,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 182,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

