Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $615.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $619.62.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $25.87 on Friday, reaching $563.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $592.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.20. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,701,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

