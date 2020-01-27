Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $8,008,670. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $23.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.63. 617,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,128. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

