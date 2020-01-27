Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 29,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Terry Considine acquired 12,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 785,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

