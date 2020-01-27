Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 12,850,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ITCI stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

