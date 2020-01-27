INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $1.68. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.