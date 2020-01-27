inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.39% of inTEST worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research firms recently commented on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

inTEST stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

