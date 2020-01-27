Interzone Reaches Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.01923708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.04154074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00664376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00118247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00730338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010164 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00629937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

