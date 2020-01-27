Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 84 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

ICF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.01. 44,340 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

