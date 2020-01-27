Interactive Financial Advisors Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

IGE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. 188,807 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

