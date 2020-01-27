Interactive Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

